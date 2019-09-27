App
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2019 09:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dantewada bypoll: Counting underway with BJP, Congress eye victory in Naxal-affected seat

The bypoll was necessitated after the death of sitting BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi in a Maoist attack in April

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
The counting of votes in the Dantewada assembly bypoll in Chhattisgarh began at 8 am on September 27 with both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) eyeing victory in the Naxal-affected area.

The bypoll was necessitated after the death of sitting BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi in a Maoist attack in April. The voting in Dantewada, a seat reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidates, was held on September 23. The voter turnout in the bypoll was 60.59 percent.

Nine contestants are in the fray, but the main fight is between the Congress and the BJP. Both the parties are locked in a direct fight in this Naxal-hit constituency.

Close

Prominent candidates in the fray are the wives of Bhima Mandavi and late Congress leader Mahendra Karma, both victims of Naxal violence.

related news

While the BJP has fielded Ojaswi Mandavi, the wife of Bhima Mandavi; the Congress candidate is Devti Karma, whose husband Mahendra Karma was killed in the Jhiram Valley Naxal attack in 2013.

Dantewada was the only seat in the Bastar division which the BJP managed to win in the 2018 assembly elections, which brought the Congress to power after 15 years.

In the 2018 polls, Devti Karma lost to Bhima Mandavi by a thin margin of 2,172 votes from Dantewada.

During the counting day, postal ballots will be first taken up for counting - followed by votes cast in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), a poll official told news agency PTI, adding the entire process will go on till 20 rounds.

After completion of counting, votes polled in EVMs and matching of Voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) slips with EVMs at any five polling booths in the constituency will be carried out, he added.

Along with Chhattisgarh's Dantewada, counting of votes in Kerala's Pala, Tripura's Badharghat and Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur bypolls will also be carried on September 27.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Sep 27, 2019 09:44 am

