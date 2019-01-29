App
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 02:07 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Danish Foreign minister calls for EU-wide sanctions on Russia over Azov Sea

Anders Samuelsen will meet Ukraine's foreign minister, Pavlo Klimkin, on January 29 and January 30 and visit the city of Mariupol by the Azov sea, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Denmark's foreign minister called on January 29 for European Union-wide sanctions on Russia over a stand-off with Ukraine in the Azov Sea.

Anders Samuelsen will meet Ukraine's foreign minister, Pavlo Klimkin, on January 29 and January 30 and visit the city of Mariupol by the Azov sea, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"I believe the EU needs to react to Russia's aggressive behaviour," Samuelsen said in the statement.

The EU will issue a demarche - a formal diplomatic protest note - to Moscow as early as this week over Russia's continued detention of 24 Ukrainian sailors captured during the incident in November, diplomat sources told Reuters last week.

European foreign ministers meet on January 31 this week to discuss Ukraine and other issues.
First Published on Jan 29, 2019 01:58 pm

tags #Azov sea #Denmark #Politics #Russia #world

