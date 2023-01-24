 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dangerous precedence: AK Antony's son on BBC documentary on PM Modi

Moneycontrol News
Jan 24, 2023 / 03:48 PM IST

Anil Antony said that the documentary is setting a dangerous precedent and undermines India’s sovereignty.

Anil K Antony (Credit Twitter)

Former defence minister and senior Congress leader AK Antony’s son Anil K Antony on January 24 jumped into the controversy surrounding the BBC’s documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Despite large differences with BJP, I think those in India placing views of BBC, a UK state sponsored channel with a long history of Indian prejudices, and of Jack Straw, the brain behind the Iraq war, over Indian institutions is setting a dangerous precedence, will undermine our sovereignty,” Anil said in a tweet.

Anil expressed his views after BBC on January released the first part of “The Modi Question”. The two-part documentary questions PM Modi's leadership as the chief minister during the 2002 Gujarat riots.