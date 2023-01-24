Dangerous precedence: AK Antony's son on BBC documentary on PM Modi

Former defence minister and senior Congress leader AK Antony’s son Anil K Antony on January 24 jumped into the controversy surrounding the BBC’s documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Anil Antony said the documentary is setting a dangerous precedent and undermines India’s sovereignty.

“Despite large differences with BJP, I think those in India placing views of BBC, a UK state sponsored channel with a long history of Indian prejudices, and of Jack Straw, the brain behind the Iraq war, over Indian institutions is setting a dangerous precedence, will undermine our sovereignty,” Anil said in a tweet.

Anil expressed his views after BBC on January released the first part of “The Modi Question”. The two-part documentary questions PM Modi's leadership as the chief minister during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Opposition parties including Indian National Congress and Trinamool Congress are criticising the Centre for the documentary’s censorship as Information and Broadcasting Ministry has blocked the series on YouTube. Talking to Moneycontrol, Anil Antony said, “Gujarat riots were a dark period in the history of India. But in my personal opinion, we should not let external forces dabble into our internal matters.” Related stories Rahul Gandhi calls Digvijaya demand for proof of surgical strike 'ridiculous'

Here's what Rahul Gandhi said on Digvijaya Singh's remarks on surgical strikes He said the BBC’s documentary has come at a time when India has overtaken the UK to emerge as the fifth-largest economy. “We should move past and not compromise on our internal matters. In the last seventy-five years a lot has changed in India,” said Anil Antony

Moneycontrol News