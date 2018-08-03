Damages worth Rs 10 lakh incurred on government bunglow vacated by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav: PWD report

The Public Works Department (PWD) on Thursday submitted a comprehensive report to the Uttar Pradesh government stating that damages worth Rs 10 lakh were incurred to a government building vacated by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

The report was filed in the light of UP Governor Ram Naik's plea to CM Yogi Adityanath asking the later to take strict action against his predecessor.

According to a report in News18, the 266-page report highlights the myriad of damages including broken tiles, damaged swimming pool, missing bathroom fittings among others left behind by former CM Akhilesh Yadav.

Yadav was ordered to vacate the government premises on June 2 after Supreme Court struck down an amendment in a state legislation which allowed former CMs to retain government accommodation even after their term was over.

“A chief minister was at par with a common man once his or her term ends,” concluded a bench headed by Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

The reports of the dire state of the government bungalow waged a war of words between BJP and Yadav, with the former claiming that it was an effort to malign his image citing “hate and jealousy.”

“I am being targeted as the BJP has a problem that SP and BSP are now in a coalition,” Yadav had said.

Yadav further claimed that the fittings that have been missing/ damaged were purchased by him.

Taking conscience of Yadav's claim Health Minister (UP) Siddharth Nath Singh asked the SP chief to reveal the source of money spent on beautification of the government bungalow.

"Where did he get the money from? Who gave it to him? He should respond before the income tax department asks him these questions,” the state minister said.