Last Updated : Aug 03, 2018 08:58 AM IST | Source: PTI

'Dalits, tribals standing solidly with PM Modi: BJP

They claimed that while the Congress used the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities as a vote bank and did nothing for their welfare, the BJP-led government took a number of measures for their benefits.

Members of the BJP's SC and ST morchas greeted party president Amit Shah on the government's decision to bring a bill to restore the original provisions of a law on atrocities against these communities and said it underlined its resolve to working for their welfare.

They claimed that while the Congress used the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities as a vote bank and did nothing for their welfare, the BJP-led government took a number of measures for their benefits.

These communities were standing solidly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party said, accusing the Congress of running a disinformation campaign against the government.

The bill approved by the Cabinet yesterday seeks to overturn a Supreme Court order which, Dalit groups have said, dilutes the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
