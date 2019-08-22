App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2019 03:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dalit protest: Bhim Army chief, 95 others arrested for 'rioting'

According to the police, the protesters set fire to two motorcycles, and vandalised cars and a police vehicle.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Delhi Police has arrested 96 persons, including Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on charges of rioting and unlawful assembly, officials said on August 22.

Azad will be produced before a court on August 22, a senior police officer said.

The Dalit leader and around 96 others were detained on Wednesday night from Tughlaqabad area after protest by Dalits against the demolition of a Ravidas temple turned violent, prompting police to resort to "mild lathicharge" and use tear gas to disperse the crowd.

"An FIR has been registered on charges of rioting, unlawful assembly, voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty, causing damage to public property, among others.

related news

"Chandrashekhar has been arrested along with 95 other protesters," said Devesh Srivastava, joint commissioner of police, Southern range.

The officer said they are maintaining vigil in the area and monitoring the situation.

The protesters turned violent when police did not allow them to proceed to the site of the temple demolished by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on August 10 on the orders of the Supreme Court.

According to the police, the protesters set fire to two motorcycles, and vandalised cars and a police vehicle. A few policemen were also injured in the incident.

The protesters have been demanding that the government hand over the plot of land in Tughlaqabad to the community and rebuild the temple.

First Published on Aug 22, 2019 03:43 pm

tags #India #Politics

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

