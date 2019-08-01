CWC will meet after Parliament session: Randeep Surjewala

The meeting discussed preparations for the 75th birth anniversary celebrations of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi later this month.
The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will meet after the current session of Parliament, the party said on August 1 as speculation deepens about who will take Rahul Gandhi's place as president.
Gandhi was very much a part of the meeting and would attend, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.
"The CWC will meet after the current session of Parliament, but a date for the same has not been finalised yet," he said.
Surjewala was speaking to reporters after a meeting of Congress general secretaries and leaders in-charge of various states.
The meeting discussed preparations for the 75th birth anniversary celebrations of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi later this month.The Congress plans to hold a big political event to commemorate the event.