CWC will meet after Parliament session: Randeep Surjewala

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will meet after the current session of Parliament, the party said on August 1 as speculation deepens about who will take Rahul Gandhi's place as president.

Gandhi was very much a part of the meeting and would attend, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

"The CWC will meet after the current session of Parliament, but a date for the same has not been finalised yet," he said.

Surjewala was speaking to reporters after a meeting of Congress general secretaries and leaders in-charge of various states.

The meeting discussed preparations for the 75th birth anniversary celebrations of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi later this month.