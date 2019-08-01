App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2019 01:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

CWC will meet after Parliament session: Randeep Surjewala

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will meet after the current session of Parliament, the party said on August 1 as speculation deepens about who will take Rahul Gandhi's place as president.

Gandhi was very much a part of the meeting and would attend, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

"The CWC will meet after the current session of Parliament, but a date for the same has not been finalised yet," he said.

Surjewala was speaking to reporters after a meeting of Congress general secretaries and leaders in-charge of various states.

The meeting discussed preparations for the 75th birth anniversary celebrations of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi later this month.

The Congress plans to hold a big political event to commemorate the event.

First Published on Aug 1, 2019 01:06 pm

