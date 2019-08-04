App
Last Updated : Aug 04, 2019 07:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

CWC should appoint interim chief, then hold party polls for top posts: Shashi Tharoor

His remarks came hours after his party announced that the Congress Working Committee (CWC) will meet on August 10 at the AICC headquarters.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Shashi Tharoor
Shashi Tharoor

Ahead of the crucial CWC meet, senior party leader Shashi Tharoor on August 4 said it should appoint an interim president and then hold internal elections to senior leadership positions which would allay all concerns.

His remarks came hours after his party announced that the Congress Working Committee (CWC) will meet on August 10 at the AICC headquarters.

"When we spoke with Rahul Gandhi, he said there should be a culture of accountability. If Rahul Gandhi has done this, then it is relevant for everyone. This principle is not just for one person," Tharoor said addressing a press conference after the second annual meet of All India Professionals' Congress (AIPC) which he heads.

The AIPC, in its meeting, also urged the senior leadership of the Congress and the CWC to urgently follow the "wishes of the Congress President" and move ahead on appointing an interim chief as soon as possible, he said.

First Published on Aug 4, 2019 06:59 pm

tags #India #Politics

