CWC passes resolutions on political situation, inflation and 'diabolical attack' on India's farmers'; check details here

KC Venugopal

The Congress Working Committee (CWC), which met on October 16 at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi said that it has reviewed the political situation in the country.

The CWC met for over six hours and discussed upon the issues of organisational elections, upcoming assembly polls stated that it was “distressed" about the current political situation in the country.

"We passed 3 resolutions - on the political situation, on inflation and on acute agrarian distress and diabolical attack on India's farmers, said KC Venugopal," Congress general secretary after CWC meeting at the press conference.

Speaking on the Lakhimpur violence and on-going farmers agitation Venugopal said, "Farmers protest has entered 10 months and the BJP and its proxies have been trying to discredit them. We saw what happened in Lakhimpur Kheri which is a clear example of the atrocities unleashed by the BJP on farmers whereas Prime Minister Modi has not said a word about it."

Venugopal launched several attacks on the Centre and said that, “The country’s economy is in terrible shape. Taxes are being imposed on people to keep the economy afloat. The government has gone on a spree of selling businesses. Every aspect of a democracy has been diminished under the current dispensation."

He further added saying at CWC it was decided that the Congress will undertake mass agitation at ground level across the country between November 14 to 29 on the price rise.

With that he revealed that the highest decision making body of the party has also approved the schedule of organisational elections. "The party is going for a massive training program from top to bottom," he said.

During the meeting, many senior leaders urged Rahul Gandhi to take over as the president of the party. Gandhi said, "I will consider." He also said that he needs clarity at the level of ideology, from the party leaders. Some leaders said that till the polls, he should be made the working president, reported news agency ANI.

Senior Congress leader Ambika Soni said, "all the members were unanimous that Rahul Gandhi should take over as president of the Congress party."

Venugopal also announced that the elections to the post of Congress president will be held between August 21 to September 20, 2022.