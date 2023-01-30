English
    Curtains to come down on Bharat Jodo Yatra with flag unfurling, rally

    The "padyatra" concluded at the Lal Chowk area on Sunday with Rahul Gandhi unfurling the national flag but the official closing would take place on Monday in Srinagar, amid snowfall.

    PTI
    January 30, 2023 / 10:02 AM IST
    The curtains will come down on the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra on Monday with a ceremony at the party headquarters here and a rally at the Sher-e-Kashmir stadium where several Opposition leaders are also likely to be present.

    The "padyatra" concluded at the Lal Chowk area on Sunday with Rahul Gandhi unfurling the national flag but the official closing would take place on Monday in Srinagar, amid snowfall.

    The yatra traversed 12 states and two Union territories in nearly five months after its launch on September 7 last year, clocking over 4,000 km.

    During the course of the yatra, Rahul Gandhi addressed 12 public meetings, over 100 corner meetings, 13 press conferences. He had over 275 planned walking interactions and more than 100 sitting interactions.