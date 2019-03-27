App
Politics
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2019 01:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Curbs on separatists would continue: Ram Madhav

"The regional parties are announcing that they will revoke the ban on separatists and terror leadership. The ban was ordered as people here want peace and there is peace now. But these regional parties want the ban to go so that full freedom is given to those who spread violence," Madhav told reporters.

Curbs on separatists in Kashmir would continue, BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav said on Wednesday as he hit out at the NC and the PDP for their "pro-separatist statements".

"The regional parties are announcing that they will revoke the ban on separatists and terror leadership. The ban was ordered as people here want peace and there is peace now. But these regional parties want the ban to go so that full freedom is given to those who spread violence," Madhav told reporters.

"I want to say that this will not be possible even in dreams. The curbs on anti-national, terror and separatist outfits in the valley, which started few months back, will continue," he said.

He said the endeavour of the party and the Narendra Modi–led government at the Centre was to bring peace and happiness to the peace-loving people of Kashmir and give them development and democratic rights.

"We appeal to the people to participate in large numbers in the parliamentary polls and use their vote wisely by making differentiation between nationalists and anti-nationals," he said.

Without naming anyone, Madhav said since the Lok Sabha polls were announced, some parties in the valley "are trying to create a new kind of atmosphere here".

"Action is taken wherever there is an apprehension of terror activities, but the whole state is calm otherwise. People want peace and democratic processes to move forward, but unfortunately, the regional parties here still do not understand what the people want," he said.

Hitting out at the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party, the BJP national general secretary said their statements demonstrate their real character.

"What statements are they giving? Someone (NC leader Mohammad Akbar Lone) is saying Pakistan zindabad. This demonstrates the character of these regional parties. Some leader is saying that their party workers are the real 'mujahids' (militants). Is it the same militant who kills a 12-year-old? Who tries to rape young girls by forcibly entering their homes?" Madhav said.

He demanded an FIR against Lone – a senior NC leader and a former speaker of the state Assembly.

"I want to ask the NC leadership whether they accept Lone's statement? We demand an FIR against Lone for talking anti-India like this and trying to provoke people. I appeal the people of Kashmir to vote wisely," he said.

Asked whether the mainstream parties in Kashmir were trying to occupy the separatist space by making such statements, the BJP leader said "it is a sad commentary about the plight of the two regional parties".

He asked the NC and the PDP why they were contesting the Parliament polls when they had boycotted the local bodies' polls in the state last year.

The BJP leader said the party has demanded that the assembly polls in the state be held as soon as possible.

"We have demanded the Election Commission to conduct the assembly polls as soon as possible. It is our endeavour that people of J-K get their democratic rights.

Asked about any possibility of an alliance with either the NC or the PDP in future, Madhav said the NDA was confident of securing a majority.
First Published on Mar 27, 2019 01:42 pm

tags #BJP #Congress #Current Affairs #India #NC #PDP #Politics #Ram Madhav

