HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2018 02:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Culture of crony capitalism has become part of Modi government's DNA: Congress

Speaking to media persons during his one-day visit to Kota on Sunday, Gohil said Congress workers would tour the country and expose the corrupt Rafale deal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Calling Rafale deal the grandmother of all corruption, Congress spokesperson Shakti Singh Gohil has said the culture of crony capitalism has become part of the Narendra Modi government's DNA.



How did the price of Rafale aircraft shoot up by 300 percent during Modi's tenure from Rs 526 crore to Rs 1,670 crore, Gohil asked. He alleged the entire deal reeks of gross mismanagement.

"It is said Modi does not accept less than crores. He is the master in safe corruption," Gohil said and pointed out that for the first time three defense ministers have been in office in four years.

"Arun Jaitley and Manohar Parrikar escaped the corruption charge in Rafale deal. Nirmala (Seetharaman), being politically naive, is now being made the scapegoat," Gohil alleged.

BJP carried out a campaign against the Congress, alleging corruption in the Bofors deal, however no evidence was found against Rajiv Gandhi, he said.

A group of committees should discuss and negotiate when such deals are being made, leaving no chance for corruption, he explained.

If the Modi government is sure of the Rafale deal, why does it not constitute a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) as demanded by Congress national president Rahul Gandhi, Gohil asked.
First Published on Sep 4, 2018 02:50 pm

tags #India #Narendra Modi #Politics #Shakti Singh Gohil

