App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2019 11:04 AM IST | Source: PTI

Cruelty meted out to Pragya Thakur in jail not fair, says Ramdev

He was replying to a question about Thakur's remarks against the then Mumbai Anti-Terror Squad Chief Hemant Karkare, who died fighting terrorists during the 26/11 Mumbai attack.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Yoga guru Ramdev has come out in support of the BJP's Bhopal candidate and Malegaon blast case accused Pragya Singh Thakur, saying it was unfair to subject her to cruelty in jail for nine years on the basis of a suspicion.

"Sadhvi Pragya was made to suffer rigorous imprisonment for nine years. There is nothing wrong in restraining her if she makes an inappropriate statement but the inhuman treatment given to her in the jail purely on the basis of suspicion was not fair," Ramdev told reporters in Haridwar on April 22.

He was replying to a question about Thakur's remarks against the then Mumbai Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) Chief Hemant Karkare, who died fighting terrorists during the 26/11 Mumbai attack. Karkare was investigating the 2008 Malegaon blast case.

Addressing BJP workers in Bhopal, Thakur had claimed that Karkare died during the attacks as she "cursed" him for torturing her.

Describing himself as someone who doesn't belong to any particular political party, the yoga guru on April 22 said the country was facing all sorts of political, economic and religious challenges at present.

"After overcoming these challenges, the country will become a world leader by 2040," he claimed.

Ramdev further said it was wrong to assume that poverty and unemployment were the only issues. "Ram and nationalism are equally important," he added.
First Published on Apr 23, 2019 10:53 am

tags #India #Politics

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Gigi Hadid will remain in the limelight for the wrong reasons, predict ...

Justin Bieber shares pictures of his ‘bean’ Hailey Baldwin and her ...

Lok Sabha Elections: After Swara Bhaskar, Kanhaiya Kumar finds an ally ...

Robert Downey Jr, Brie Larson, Chris Hemsworth put a stylish foot forw ...

Priya Prakash Varrier's birthday wish for Osha is sugary sweet!

Ahead of Prince Louis' birthday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sha ...

Happy Birthday Gigi Hadid: There's a lot more to the supermodel than h ...

Exclusive: Not Salman Khan but THIS person is taking the major calls i ...

Happy Birthday Dev Patel: How a technophobe played a technology expert ...

Sri Lanka Observes 3-minute Silence to Pay Homage to Easter Attack Vic ...

Elections 2019, Phase 3: "Thought He Was Educated," Says Jaya Prada On ...

Elections 2019, Phase 3 : Congress & NCP Will Perform Well Across Indi ...

Here’s What’s at Stake in 2 Lok Sabha Seats of Daman and Diu, Dadr ...

Satyajit Ray: The Lesser-known Facts About the First Indian to Win Hon ...

OnePlus 7 And OnePlus 7 Pro 5G Smartphone Could Launch on May 14: Ever ...

Elections 2019, Phase 3 : Vijay Rupani Says People of Gujarat Keen on ...

India to Get Extra Oil from Major Producers to Make Up for Iranian Oil ...

Apple Could Add Some Popular iOS Features to macOS, Including Screen T ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: 117 constituencies to go to polls today, che ...

Why India needs to do much more on data privacy

BJP MP Udit Raj asks party to clear confusion over his candidature, li ...

BJP may not win all 26 seats in Gujarat, says Lokniti CSDS

Sri Lanka imposes emergency, says international network involved in at ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex pares opening gains, turns range-bound, ...

Asian stocks inch up but China falters; oil at 2019 highs

Broader global trends to determine market direction, says Tata Mutual ...

LIC New Jeevan Nidhi (818) Review: Should you invest in this pension p ...

Sri Lanka bomb blasts: Precision intelligence warnings on Colombo were ...

EC shouldn't let Rahul Gandhi walk away by expressing ‘regret’ aft ...

Lok Sabha election: Rajnandgaon farmers rue poor implementation of sch ...

Avengers: Endgame creates unprecedented per-release trade buzz for a H ...

Sensex rebounds over 180 points, Nifty above 11,600-mark; RIL, HDFC Ba ...

Asian Wrestling Championships: With advice from Sushil Kumar, Amit Kum ...

#Identitty: In Indu Harikumar’s illustrations, women own their sexua ...

Threading the needle: How a differently abled Dalit man from Belgaum m ...

WhatsApp scammers are sending fake verification messages to lock users ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.