Last Updated : Jan 08, 2019 12:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Crude bombs hurled at CPI(M) & BJP workers' homes

On January 7, a countrymade bomb was hurled at the house of a BJP worker at Koyilandy, while 18 crude bombs were seized from Kannur.

Representative Image
In continuing incidents of violence over the Sabarimala issue, countrymade bombs were hurled at the homes of CPI(M) and BJP workers in Kerala's Kozhikode district early on January 8, police said.

The house of CPI(M)'s Koyilandy area committee member, Shiju, came under attack first, following which local Bharatiya Janata Party leader V K Mukundan's house was also attacked using crude bombs, police said. However, no one was injured, they said.

On January 7, a countrymade bomb was hurled at the house of a BJP worker at Koyilandy, while 18 crude bombs were seized from Kannur.

Kerala had seen unprecedented violence after two women of menstruating age -- Bindu and Kanakadurga -- offered prayers at the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala last Wednesday, following which a shutdown was called by various Hindu outfits the next day.

According to police, 2,187 cases have been registered and 6,914 arrested in connection with the violence witnessed in the past few days.
First Published on Jan 8, 2019 12:25 pm

tags #India #Politics

