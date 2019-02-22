App
Last Updated : Feb 22, 2019 11:21 AM IST | Source: PTI

Crucial opposition meet on February 27 to decide strategy against BJP for Lok Sabha polls

The decision to formulate a common strategy was devised in the February 13 meeting of leaders of six major opposition parties, including the Congress.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
A crucial meeting of opposition parties over the Common Minimum Programme - a collective strategy to fight the BJP across the country in the upcoming 2019 polls - will be held on February 27 here, sources said pn February 22.

The decision to formulate a common strategy was devised in the February 13 meeting of leaders of six major opposition parties, including the Congress, after which it was announced that there will be a pre-poll alliance and a Common Minimum Programme (CMP) for the Lok Sabha polls.

The meet was attended by Congress president Rahul Gandhi, TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Aam Aadmi Party Chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, NCP president Sharad Pawar, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah and others.

The Left parties, which have decided not to go in for any pre-poll alliances, are not likely to be part of the meeting, sources said.
#General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

