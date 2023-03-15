 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Criticising govt at home or abroad citizen's right, does not amount to being unpatriotic: Sibal amid Rahul's UK remarks row

PTI
Mar 15, 2023 / 08:56 PM IST

Gandhi's remarks during his recent trip to the United Kingdom have rocked Parliament, with both Houses failing to transact any significant business on the first three days of the budget session's second half.

During his interactions in the UK, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the structures of Indian democracy are under attack and there is a "full-scale assault" on the country's institutions. (Rahul Gandhi (Image: @IYC/Twitter)

Amid a political storm over Rahul Gandhi's "democracy under attack" remarks made in the UK, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Wednesday said criticising the government whether at home or abroad is a citizen's right and does not amount to criticising India or being unpatriotic.

In a tweet, former Union minister Sibal said, "House Logjam, Why? Government is not synonymous with India, India is not synonymous with the Government. Criticising the Government whether at home or abroad is a citizen's right. That does not amount to criticising India or being unpatriotic."

"Modi ji did it often in the past," added Sibal, the eminent lawyer who on Saturday had laid down the agenda and a new vision for the country with his newly-launched platform 'Insaaf' that is aimed at fighting injustice.