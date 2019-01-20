App
Last Updated : Jan 20, 2019 07:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cries of help are of those wanting freedom from tyranny: Rahul Gandhi on PM Narendra Modi's 'bachao' jibe

Gandhi's attack came a day after Modi, taking a dig at the Opposition rally organised by Banerjee, said the BJP had only one MLA in West Bengal, "but still they are so afraid of us, because we follow the path of truth, that they have gathered parties from across the country and are crying 'bachao , bachao, bachao' (save us)".

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Congress president Rahul Gandhi hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 20 over his "bachao, bachao" swipe at the Opposition, saying the cries of help were of people "begging" to be freed from "your tyranny and incompetence".

Gandhi's attack came a day after Modi, taking a dig at the Opposition rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata, said the BJP had only one MLA in West Bengal, "but still they are so afraid of us, because we follow the path of truth, that they have gathered parties from across the country and are crying 'bachao , bachao, bachao' (save us)".

"Your Highness, The cries for help are the cries of millions of unemployed youth; of farmers in distress; of oppressed Dalits & Adivasis; of persecuted minorities; of small businessmen in ruin; begging to be freed from your tyranny & incompetence. In 100 days they will be free," Gandhi said in a tweet.
First Published on Jan 20, 2019 07:45 pm

tags #India #Narendra Modi #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

