Cricketer Harbhajan Singh, singer Anmol Gagan Maan among AAP's star campaigners for Gujarat polls

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, singer Anmol Gagan Maan and cricketer Harbhajan Singh are among the 20 "star" campaigners of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the Gujarat Assembly polls.

These names top the list of the star campaigners submitted to the Election Commission by the AAP.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the party's Rajya Sabha members Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha as well as its Gujarat chief ministerial face Isudan Gadhvi also figure in the list shared with the media on Tuesday night.

AAP's woman leader and Punjab MLA Baljinder Kaur, singer and Punjab minister Anmol Gagan Maan, and national council member Rakesh Hirapara, are also named as star campaigners by the Kejriwal-led party.

Among star campaigners from Gujarat are Gadhvi, state AAP president Gopal Italia, general secretary Manoj Sorathiya, Patidar leader Alpesh Kathiria, who recently joined AAP, and youth leader Yuvrajsinh Jadeja.

AAP's Gujarat youth wing president Pravin Ram, Koli community leader Raju Solanki, poll candidate Jagram Vala and AAP's Gujarat Pradesh Mahila Sangthan chief Gauri Desai are also named in the list.

The AAP has so far released the names of 158 candidates for the elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly which will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5.

Kejriwal has been leading the AAP's campaign in the state and has held town halls, rallies, and road shows.

The AAP's national convener has anchored his party's campaign around welfare politics and promised sops including free electricity up to 300 units per month, free education in government schools, unemployment dole, Rs 1,000 allowance to women and a monthly stipend to new lawyers.

Apart from Kejriwal, Mann, Sisodia, and Chadha have also been campaigning in Gujarat.