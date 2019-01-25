App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2019 05:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Creating hurdles in AAP govt functioning 'betrayal to country': Arvind Kejriwal

On several occasions in the past, Delhi CM Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party have been accusing the BJP-led central government of creating hurdles in the works of Delhi government.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on January 25 said creating hurdles in the functioning of the AAP government is like "betrayal to the country".

In his around 20-minute speech during state level Republic Day function at Chhatrasal Stadium here, Kejriwal alleged his government was stopped from buildings schools, hospitals and mohalla clinics in the city.

The chief minister said before independence, there were some people who used to help the British to weaken the fight of revolutionaries and today as well, there are still some such people who try to do the same to the country.

"If I construct schools, hospitals, mohalla clincs for people, what wrong I do? I am stopped from building schools. I want to ask the entire country what can be more patriotic," he said without naming anyone.

related news

On several occasions in the past, Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party have been accusing the BJP-led central government of creating hurdles in the works of Delhi government.

In reference to the AAP government's Rs 1 crore ex-gratia scheme for kin of martyrs belonging to Delhi, Kejriwal alleged he was also prevented from implementing it.

"I want to ask whether this is not betrayal to the country. Why is there politics in it?...If my soldier sacrifices his life at the border, he does not see that he is saving the life of a person from the BJP or Congress or AAP and instead, he sacrifices his life while protecting the country.

"We are stopped from doing our works, which is betrayal to the country," Kejriwal said.

Four years ago, Delhiites had changed the politics of the country and installed a new government of its kind in the national capital, he said, asserting that today, the government in Delhi is a "revolution and movement".

He said the AAP dispensation provides quality education to children and better medical treatment in government hospitals.
First Published on Jan 25, 2019 05:00 pm

tags #AAP #BJP #India #Politics

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.