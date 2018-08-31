Crackdown on fake news! EC may bring social media giants under ambit of paid news

Ahead of assembly polls in some states and general election in 2019, the Election Commission is planning to crack down on fake news circulated on social media to influence voters. It is planning on treating Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms as potential carriers of fake news that can influence polls, the Mint reported. It may also bring these platforms under the ambit of paid news.

At present, the country has no specific law against 'paid news'. However, the EC is now planning to make it applicable by resorting to invoking Section 10A, read with Section 77 of the Representation of Peoples Act (RPA) dealing with misreporting of funds, to treat publication of 'reports' as political advertising. If the practice works out, every promoted tweet, post and video by political parties on any social media platform would be treated as paid news.

"There are several allegations in the world against social media platforms and they are subject to many probes. We are taking all steps to contain this, so that our elections do not get influenced by it," Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) OP Rawat told the paper.

Asked whether the EC was planning to treat social media at par with general media, Rawat said, “We are also considering it. So far, we have tried to ensure that no harm is caused to our elections through social media.”

Meanwhile, an expert committee of EC has held a meeting with officials of major social media platforms, Rawat said. In the meeting, it has sought commitment from them that any such material that can adversely affect elections will not be put up on their platforms, he said, adding: “It will remain in force from the time the Model Code of Conduct comes into effect till declaration of results.”