Crackdown on Amritpal: Punjab govt won't hesitate in taking tough decisions, says Arvind Kejriwal

PTI
Mar 25, 2023 / 06:20 PM IST

Kejriwal’s remarks come in the wake of Punjab police action against radical preacher Amritpal Singh and elements of an outfit, headed by him, named ’Waris Punjab De.’

Amritpal Singh. (Screengrab from ANI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab will not hesitate in taking tough decisions to maintain law and order as he asserted that those who were trying to spoil the atmosphere in the state are on the run.

AAP supremo Kejriwal along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was in Jalandhar, where the crackdown on the Khalistan sympathiser began on Saturday, to lay the foundation stone of Sri Guru Ravidas Bani Adhyan Centre at Dera Sachkhand Ballan here.

Addressing the gathering, Kejriwal said whoever tries to disturb peace in Punjab will not be spared.”In the past few days, you saw how some people tried to disturb peace in Punjab," he said. ”We do not have to allow the atmosphere to be spoiled at any cost,” he said, adding, "We have to maintain peace, law and order in Punjab."