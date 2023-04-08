 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CR Kesavan, ex-Congress leader and great-grandson of C Rajagopalachari, joins BJP

Moneycontrol News
Apr 08, 2023 / 05:24 PM IST

Speaking to the media about his decision to switch parties, CR Kesavan said: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi's transformative leadership has inspired everyone in the country. You see progress everywhere...We believe in the leadership of PM Modi and he will take us on the right path.”

CR Kesavan joins BJP in Delhi on April 8 (Image: ANI)

Former Congress leader CR Kesavan, who is the great-grandson of India’s first Governor-General C Rajagopalachari, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi on April 8.

Kesavan also praised the prime minister’s “people-centric policies, corruption-free governance and reform-led inclusive development agenda”, which, he said, contributed to transforming India from a “fragile economy to the fifth largest economy in the world”.

Thanking the saffron party for inducting him, he said: “I wish to thank the BJP for having inducted me into the world's largest political party, and, that too, on a day when our PM is scheduled to visit Tamil Nadu.”