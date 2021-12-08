MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

CPP meet: Congress to seek discussion in Parliament on border situation

Addressing a meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party, she also said that the government’s regret over the Nagaland incident was not enough and demanded that justice should be ensured for the families of the 14 victims killed in firing.

Moneycontrol News
December 08, 2021 / 11:35 AM IST
19 Opposition parties including Congress will jointly launch a protest against the Centre (File image: PTI)

19 Opposition parties including Congress will jointly launch a protest against the Centre (File image: PTI)

The Congress will seek a full-fledged discussion in Parliament on the border situation and on the issue of ties with neighbours, party president Sonia Gandhi said on Wednesday.

Addressing a meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party, she also said that the government’s regret over the Nagaland incident was not enough and demanded that justice should be ensured for the families of the 14 victims killed in firing.

She said credible steps be taken to prevent recurrence of such tragedies. Raising the issue of suspension of 12 Opposition RS MPs, she termed the move as outrageous and unprecedented, and said it violates both the Constitution and rules.

Gandhi also highlighted the issues facing farmers and said the Congress stands with farmers’ demand for legally guaranteed MSP and compensation to families of farmers who died during the stir against farm laws.

The meeting in the Central Hall of Parliament was attended by all party MPs from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, they said.

Close
(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #border #Congress #India #Parliament #Politics
first published: Dec 8, 2021 11:37 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.