Last Updated : Mar 09, 2019 07:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

CPM urges ECI to prevent parties from taking credit for Pakistan strike

The party also demanded reopening of CPI(M) offices in the state and zero discrimination for granting permission for holding party meetings.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The opposition CPI(M) in Tripura on March 8 urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to make sure that no political party takes credit for the air strikes in Pakistan or showcase the killings of CRPF troopers to solicit for votes.

A four-member delegation including state secretary Gautam Das, MP Sankar Prasad Datta, secretariat member Naresh Jamtiya and committee member Haripada Das met Chief Electoral Officer Sriram Taranikanti and submitted the memorandum.

The memorandum, copies of which were also made available to reporters, said that the present situation in the state was not at all conducive for holding Lok Sabha election in a free and fair manner.

The CPI(M) delegation narrated incidents of attacks on its party workers before the Chief Electoral Officer which they claimed were perpetrated by ruling BJP in collusion with the police.

Other demands of the party included deployment of paramilitary forces well ahead of the polls and intense patrolling in the booth areas to remove apprehensions of people.

"It is evident that violent attacks on the leaders, workers and supporters of the party escalate immediately after election results are out. Thus, the police authority may be directed to take appropriate measures to tackle the anticipated backlash in the post-election period," the memorandum said.

The party also demanded reopening of CPI(M) offices in the state, zero discrimination for granting permission for holding party meetings, ensuring proper security to party leaders and poling and counting agents of the party.
First Published on Mar 9, 2019 07:35 pm

tags #Politics

