CPM joins hands with Congress in West Bengal, says people of Kerala 'mature' enough to understand situation

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has decided to enter an electoral understanding with Congress in the crucial states of West Bengal and Assam, which head to polls next year.

However, CPM will be contesting against Congress in Kerala, and the party's general secretary Sitaram Yechury said the people of the state are "intelligent and mature" enough to understand the situation, The Indian Express has reported.

While in West Bengal, CPM and Congress--both sidelined within the state politics-- will fight against Trinamool Congress (TMC) and a resurgent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in Assam, CPM has decided to join hands with a coalition of secular opposition parties.

"In 2004, when the CPM had declared that it will support an alternative government that naturally among the opposition parties will be led by the Congress….in such a situation…the people of Kerala elected LDF MPs out of the 20. So don’t underestimate the intelligence and maturity of the people of Kerala," Yechury said, according to the newspaper.

"What the BJP has been doing in the last more than one year since its return…people are watching…they know that this danger has to be defeated. I am sure the people of Kerala will fully understand," the senior CPM leader added.

In Kerala, where the Marxist party is in power, Congress and CPM have been engaged in a battle of words over several political issues.