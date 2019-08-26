CPI(M) looks at course correction, strategises to regain voters in Kerala

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has chalked out a plan to reach out to voters in Kerala, keeping in mind the 2021 Legislative Assembly election.

The strategy was chalked out after four days of deliberations. According to a report by The Indian Express, the strategy includes bringing a section of Hindus back to the party fold, leaders shredding “arrogance” and discouraging party workers from resorting to violence.

Party leaders believe that a section of Hindu voters were alienated over the issue of women’s entry into the Sabarimala Temple. Cadre-level political violence is a major issue in Kerala. The party believes that the stand it took after the Supreme Court of India allowed entry of women into the hill shrine was among the key factors that led to its loss in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

The report has quoted CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan as saying that the party has to fight not only its traditional rival, Congress led United Democratic Front (UDF), but also the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He added that organisational changes should happen due to the BJP’s rise in the state and the strong Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) network in the state.

Cadres should take initiative to bring “secular-minded people” among Dalits and environmentalists to the party, he added.

The party has acknowledged that its voter base has “eroded” in the last few years and is now hoping to regain it.

Kerala is now the only state to be governed by the CPI(M)-led Left front. The front’s base continues to evaporate in its traditional bastions of West Bengal and Tripura.

The Assembly polls in Kerala will happen in 2021. In 2016, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) had won a clear majority. Since at least 1982, voters in Kerala have alternated between the LDF and the UDF.

In 2016 Assembly polls, the CPI(M) had a vote share of 26.7 percent vs 28.2 percent it had bagged in 2011 state polls. In the 2019 general election CPI(M) had a vote share of 25.8 percent, down from 21.8 percent in 2014.