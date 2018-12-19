App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 19, 2018 10:35 AM IST | Source: PTI

CPI(M) asks Mamata Banerjee to clearly say if BJP Rath Yatra will be allowed

The Trinamool Congress, Banerjee's party, and the BJP are both sides of the same coin, Mishra alleged while addressing a rally here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

CPI(M) politburo member Surya Kanta Mishra on December 18 said if West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is really serious in fighting the BJP, she should clearly say whether the saffron party's proposed Rath Yatra will be allowed in the state.



He said, "Mamata Banerjee should clearly say whether the Rath Yatra would be allowed or not. Why can't she say it clearly? Why only officials of the state government are saying it?"

The Mamata Banerjee government had on Saturday denied permission for the BJP's 'Rath yatra' programme on the ground that it might cause communal tension before the Lok Sabha polls due next year. The BJP has moved court against the decision.

It is due to the TMC and its policies that have helped the BJP gain ground in the state, he claimed.

Mishra urged people not to get fooled by the "mock fight of TMC and BJP" and said it is only CPI(M) and Left Front which can fight against the threat of the two parties.

The TMC and BJP have engaged in competitive communalism to divide the people on religious lines, and only the Left Front can fight against it, he claimed.
First Published on Dec 19, 2018 10:15 am

tags #India #Politics

