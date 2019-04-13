App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2019 06:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

CPI(M) alleges Modi govt misused public funds in Rafale deal

PM Modi had announced the procurement of a batch of 36 Rafale jets after talks with the then French President Francois Hollande on April 10, 2015 in Paris

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The CPI(M) on April 13 alleged that the Modi government misused public funds to pay an "exorbitant" price for Rafale fighter jets to benefit "crony businessman" Anil Ambani through offset deal and French tax benefit.

The party was reacting to a report in French newspaper Le Monde claiming that france waived tax for the French subsidiary of Anil Ambani's Reliance Communications in 2015, months after India's announcement of buying 36 Rafale jets.

"So, our public money is used by Modi govt to pay exorbitantly more for far fewer Rafale fighters than required, to benefit a crony businessman through the defence deal and French tax benefit. No wonder BJP introduced secret Electoral Bonds for party funding, legalising corruption," CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said.

"The whole nexus is now coming out into the open. PMO was directly involved in Rafale scam bypassing our Air Force, and NSA was illegally negotiating in Paris. As former French President said, Modi asked for Anil Ambani as a partner for the deal. And now this - French tax waivers," he tweeted.

related news

The French newspaper said France tax authorities accepted 7.3 million euros from Reliance Flag Atlantic France as a settlement as against original demand of 151 million euros. Reliance Flag owns a terrestrial cable network and other telecom infrastructure in France.

Modi had announced the procurement of a batch of 36 Rafale jets after talks with the then French President Francois Hollande on April 10, 2015 in Paris. The final deal was sealed on September 23, 2016.

In its reaction, Reliance Communications rejected any wrongdoing and said the tax dispute was settle under legal framework which is available for all companies operating in France.

Yechury said, "Modi goes to France, compromises national security by signing on fewer aircraft, gives deal to crony Ambani, HAL is kept out. So the public pays 41per cent higher amount for fewer aircraft and crony also gets massive tax breaks. Modi formula of helping his rich friends," he said.

Disclaimer: Reliance Defence has denied any wrongdoing in the Rafale deal.
First Published on Apr 13, 2019 05:57 pm

tags #India #Politics #Rafale

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, MI vs RR Match at Wankhede: Rahul Chahar removes ...

Deepika Padukone picks Peter Dundus for her red carpet appearance at C ...

Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh finds a fan in Baahubali's Prabhas!

Star Wars Episode XI Teaser: Carrie Fisher's legend lives on in The Ri ...

Priyanka Chopra and Mindy Kaling to unite for a wedding drama

Prabhas debuts on Instagram and scores 7 lakh followers without a sing ...

Student Of The Year 2: Ananya Panday’s debut was Chunky Panday's ‘ ...

Alia Bhatt has a smart response after Kangana Ranaut calls her Gully B ...

Tamil New Year 2019: 5 Scrumptious Delicacies You Must Try This Puthan ...

From Supercars to Sofas: Bugatti Debuts New Collection of Home Furnitu ...

Premier League: Manchester City Torn Over Priorities Ahead of Crystal ...

'Are You Afraid of Veiled Women,' Rabri Devi Asks BJP Leader Who Advis ...

Brave Dog Dies While Saving UP Residents From a Burning Building, is H ...

Goa Congress Complains Against BJP Chief Amit Shah's Remarks on Infilt ...

Jet Airways' Employees Protest Outside Terminal 3 of IGI Airport Over ...

‘Chhota Aadmi’: Congress Employs New Catchword in Chhattisgarh to ...

Mary Kom Got Inspired to Take up Boxing After Watching Muhammad Ali on ...

Lok Sabha polls 2019: Congress to go alone in Delhi as talks with AAP ...

Millennials will take pay cut to follow their passion, survey reveals

Election Commission bans NaMo TV from airing political content

Uday Kotak flags widening trust deficit between government and industr ...

Explainer: What are electoral bonds?

Wall Street opens higher on JPMorgan results, big energy deal

Oil rises as supply constraints outweigh China slowdown fears

Gold steadies as dollar retreats, on way to best week in three

SBICAP Securities expects larger banks with healthy capitalisation to ...

Lok Sabha polls: Mathura's religious links with Gujarat, accentuated b ...

Financial Intelligence Unit slams Allahabad Bank for not filing transa ...

Impunity for cow vigilantes in BJP's India threatens the foundational ...

Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya on what sets Majili apart and workin ...

US’ decision to seek Julian Assange’s extradition marks dramatic s ...

Monte Carlo 2019 draw analysis: At the Rafael Nadal Open, it’s not l ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

The Stories in My Life: Isaac Bashevis Singer's story set in Warsaw ju ...

WhatsApp stickers: Here is how to download stickers for Ram Navami 201 ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.