App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2019 01:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

CPI(M) accuses government of betraying farmers

The farmers have been demanding farm loan waiver, minimum support price, irrigation facilities and pension.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on February 20 accused the Narendra Modi government of betraying farmers despite "signing letters of promises" and said their agitation across the country would continue.

About 50,000 farmers from 23 districts are expected to participate in a long march that starts from Nashik on February 20. It will culminate in Mumbai on February 27.

"Modi's and BJP state governments are busy with just Jumlas. They betrayed the Annadaata, despite giving signed letters and making promises. But our Kisans won't give up. The March to Mumbai resumes," Yechury wrote on Twitter.

The farmers have been demanding farm loan waiver, minimum support price, irrigation facilities and pension.

Last year, nearly 30,000 farmers had taken out a march from Nashik to Mumbai.
First Published on Feb 20, 2019 01:40 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.