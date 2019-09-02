App
Last Updated : Sep 02, 2019 03:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

CPI seeks PM Modi's intervention to 'save life' of Sardar Sarovar Dam protesters

Patkar is on a hunger strike in Madhya Pradesh for the past nine days, seeking rehabilitation of those displaced by the Sardar Sarovar Dam project.

The CPI has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention to protect the lives of activist Medha Patkar and the villagers who are agitating against the move to close the shutters of Sardar Sarovar dam and raise its water levels.

Patkar is on a hunger strike in Madhya Pradesh for the past nine days, seeking rehabilitation of those displaced by the Sardar Sarovar Dam project.

The health of the Narmada Bachao Andolan leader has deteriorated, some of her fellow protesters had claimed on September 1.

"I seek your urgent intervention to save the life of Medha Patkar and hundreds of villagers in Barwani District," Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Binoy Viswam said in the letter.

"They are protesting against the Gujarat Government's move to close the shutters of Sardar Sarovar dam and raise the water level to 138.68 metres," the Rajya Sabha MP said. "This measure will endanger the existence of 192 villages and 32000 families living there. Development should be for the peoples' well being, not to destabilize their lives."

The Left party claimed that Patkar's health condition was worsening.

"Her life is precious for every Indian who stands for environmental protection and real sustainable development," Viswam said. "I request you to understand the seriousness of the situation and advise the government of Gujarat to desist from this disastrous move.

First Published on Sep 2, 2019 03:33 pm

tags #India #Politics

