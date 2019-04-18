CPI refuses to withdraw parts of speech which Doordarshan claimed violated MCC

The CPI has refused to withdraw parts of a speech of the party for election campaign which Doordarshan claimed was violative of the Model Code of Conduct, its MP Binoy Viswam said.

The Prasar Bharati, in a statement, said the vetting team of Doordarshan observed a paragraph of speech of the CPI that was to be broadcast on the channel.

The Prasar Bharati asked the CPI to remove parts of the speech which it claimed were "violative of the MCC, which prohibits criticism of other parties or their workers based on unverified allegations or distortion".

The speech hits out at the "racial supremacy preached by the RSS".

Viswam said that the party would not withdraw it as there is nothing wrong in using the word "RSS" in the speech.