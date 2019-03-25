App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2019 09:22 AM IST | Source: PTI

CPI names Kanhaiya Kumar as candidate from Begusarai Lok Sabha seat

The party has also decided to extend its support to CPI(ML) Liberation and CPI(M) in the Ara and Ujiarpur Lok Sabha constituencies, respectively.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The CPI announced the name of former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar as its candidate from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat, where he would take on Union minister Giriraj Singh in a triangular contest with the RJD.

The party has also decided to extend its support to CPI(ML) Liberation and CPI(M) in the Ara and Ujiarpur Lok Sabha constituencies, respectively.

"We have already announced the name of Kanhaiya Kumar as our nominee from Begusarai. Today, the party's central secretariat gave its nod and formally announced Kumar's candidature from Begusarai. We have no doubt that he will become an MP," CPI national secretary K Narayana said.

The party will field its candidate on the Khagaria seat as well, the candidature of which will be decided by the central secretariat on Monday.

related news

"We will support the candidates of the Grand Alliance in order to ensure the defeat of the NDA in the state on seats where the Left will not field its nominees," party state secretary Satya Narayan Singh said.

"Kanhaiya Kumar has become the symbol of fight against the Narendra Modi government in the past three years... We will ensure his victory," he asserted.

Asked about the Left parties not finding a place in the Grand Alliance, Kumar said the Congress has already taken a decision to support secular democratic forces in order to ensure the defeat of the BJP-led government, and also to check the division of anti-Modi votes.

"And hence, we have extended our support to the Grand Alliance, irrespective of what they have done," he said.

Left parties of Bihar had on Saturday slammed the 'Mahagathbandhan' (Grand Alliance) for excluding them in the seat-sharing formula, saying the decision was not in sync with the ground realities in the state.

The 'Mahagathbandhan' on Friday announced its seat-sharing formula for the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, half of which will be fought by the RJD and nine by the Congress.

Terming Union minister and BJP nominee from Begusarai Giriraj Singh as a "visa minister", the firebrand student leader said, "I am fighting against Giriraj Singh and his fundamentalist thinking."

The RJD, which is the part of the Grand Alliance, has not formally announced any name for the Begusarai seat so far.
First Published on Mar 25, 2019 08:24 am

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Kanhaiya Kumar #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

IPL 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch RR vs KXIP On Live TV ...

Sooryavanshi: Katrina Kaif to be Paired Opposite Akshay Kumar in Rohit ...

Ball in Rahul Gandhi's Court After Congress Fails to Reach Consensus o ...

PM Jacinda Ardern Orders Top-level Independent Inquiry Into Mosque Mas ...

Photo of Sapna Choudhary With Manoj Tiwari Surfaces Day After She Deni ...

Unable to Find 'Suitable' Candidate, JDS Returns Bangalore North Seat ...

Sensex Falls Over 325 Points; Nifty Plummets Below 11,360 Mark on Weak ...

Review: Huami Amazfit Verge

IPL 2019: BSNL Introduces Rs 199, Rs 499 Prepaid Plans With Free Crick ...

India likely to benefit as central bank policy ‘put’ resurfaces, w ...

UK PM Theresa May in fight to retain grip on Brexit as parliament seek ...

General Elections 2019: Congress clears 10 more LS candidates; fields ...

Carefully worked-out caste arithmetic in NDA's list of LS candidates f ...

Only 39% of 79 lakh PMAY homes built so far, says report

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex trades 300 points lower, Nifty tests 11, ...

Shares of BPCL, HPCL and IOCL rally as crude oil prices fall

India will shine amid slowdown in global economic growth, says Daiwa C ...

Top stock ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar ...

Narendra Modi's wishes to Imran Khan on Pakistan National Day not sign ...

Sterling Biotech bank fraud case: Hitesh Patel arrested in Albania rai ...

Pakistan's terror ties mark departure from Lahore Resolution; Imran sh ...

Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan's films to clash on Eid 2020 ...

Marooned on 'man-made' islands, residents of villages near Uttarakhand ...

Apple's 'It's Show Time' event starts at 10.30 pm today: Here's how to ...

At the Banni Pashu Mela, a unique glimpse into the lives of Kutch's ma ...

Rajat Gupta on his time in prison: 'Was bothered because I couldn't be ...

Euro 2020 qualifiers: New-look Germany edge past Netherlands in thrill ...

Chhapaak first look: Deepika Padukone's picture as acid attack survivo ...

Priyanka Chopra admits to Facetime s*x during 'long stints apart' with ...

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput shares an insanely cute picture of Mi ...

Deepika Padukone's Laxmi Agarwal: Here's her brave story

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2019: Shah Rukh Khan's meet with specially abled fan H ...

Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner reacts to the negativity she received f ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Rishabh Pant’s blitzkrieg annihilates Mumbai In ...

Filmfare Awards 2019: Exes Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif serve some b ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.