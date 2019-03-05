CPI hits out at Amit Shah for claiming 250 terrorists killed in Balakot

The CPI on March 4 questioned BJP president Amit Shah's claim of 250 casualties in the Indian Air Force's air strike on terror camps in Pakistan's Balakot and accused the BJP and RSS of politicising the armed forces.

CPI leader D Raja said the prime minister cannot accused the opposition for demoralising the armed forces as "it is him (Modi), the BJP and the RSS which are dragging the defence forces into 'dirty politics' and 'controversies'."

"They are doing politicisation of what our security forces are doing. If the prime minister worries about the country's security and unity, he should answer the questions raised.

"Where was the prime minister at the all-party meeting. The opposition had demanded that he should convene an all-party meeting, but he did not address one," Raja said.

The CPI leader said while External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj did not provide any casualties, "how come Amit Shah is giving figures of 250".

"PM Modi should tell the nation and people what the BJP/RSS are doing. They are all politicising the armed forces and they are undermining our armed forces," he said.

"It is the BJP/RSS which is demeaning the security forces. They have no moral authority or ethical position to accuse the opposition. Mr Modi thinks the opposition is demoralising the forces, he should name which party is doing so," he asked.

At an event in Ahmedabad on March 3, Shah had said: "After Pulwama attack, everyone was thinking that we can't do surgical strike so what will happen...But Narendra Modi government, on the 13th day (after the attack), conducted air strikes and killed more than 250 terrorists."