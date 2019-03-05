App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2019 10:55 AM IST | Source: PTI

CPI hits out at Amit Shah for claiming 250 terrorists killed in Balakot

The CPI leader said that while External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj did not provide any casualties, "how come Amit Shah is giving figures of 250".

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The CPI on March 4 questioned BJP president Amit Shah's claim of 250 casualties in the Indian Air Force's air strike on terror camps in Pakistan's Balakot and accused the BJP and RSS of politicising the armed forces.

CPI leader D Raja said the prime minister cannot accused the opposition for demoralising the armed forces as "it is him (Modi), the BJP and the RSS which are dragging the defence forces into 'dirty politics' and 'controversies'."

"They are doing politicisation of what our security forces are doing. If the prime minister worries about the country's security and unity, he should answer the questions raised.

"Where was the prime minister at the all-party meeting. The opposition had demanded that he should convene an all-party meeting, but he did not address one," Raja said.

related news

The CPI leader said while External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj did not provide any casualties, "how come Amit Shah is giving figures of 250".

"PM Modi should tell the nation and people what the BJP/RSS are doing. They are all politicising the armed forces and they are undermining our armed forces," he said.

"It is the BJP/RSS which is demeaning the security forces. They have no moral authority or ethical position to accuse the opposition. Mr Modi thinks the opposition is demoralising the forces, he should name which party is doing so," he asked.

At an event in Ahmedabad on March 3, Shah had said: "After Pulwama attack, everyone was thinking that we can't do surgical strike so what will happen...But Narendra Modi government, on the 13th day (after the attack), conducted air strikes and killed more than 250 terrorists."
First Published on Mar 5, 2019 10:43 am

tags #IAF #India #surgical strike

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

India's Average Salary Hike Expected to be Marginally Higher than Last ...

Political Parties in Jammu Advocate Simultaneous Assembly, Lok Sabha P ...

PUBG Mobile: How to Convert Battle Coin to Unknown Cash Currency Throu ...

Huma Qureshi Meets Sylvester Stallone, Shares Selfies

Two More Karnataka Men Arrested for Posting Pro-Pakistan Content on Fa ...

DMK Seals Seat-sharing Deal With Congress, Regional Parties in Tamil N ...

Tata Buzzard, H2X Micro SUV, Altroz Unveiled at Geneva Motor Show 2019

Confident South Africa Look to Extend Lead Against Sri Lanka in ODI Se ...

#SayNoToWar: Viral Video Featuring Kashmiri Children is Asking Warmong ...

Jay Panda joining BJP won't harm BJD, but MP can be one more saffron f ...

Iran foreign minister Javad Zarif resigned because not told about Bash ...

Narendra Modi's insensitive remark on dyslexia reaffirms India's narro ...

Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar's cop drama may break the monotony of Salma ...

Crackdown on Ponzi scheme: Bill on unregulated deposits a step in righ ...

Oppo F11 Pro to launch in India at 7 pm today: Here's how to watch the ...

Communities in China and South Asia fight for greater say over river m ...

United World Wrestling asks national federations to halt communication ...

Captain Marvel: As Carol Danvers gets a well-deserved share of the spo ...

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI at Nagpur: Virat Kohli ...

Sooryavanshi: Here's a list of Akshay Kumar's best cop dramas

Luke Perry, known for his roles in Beverly Hills 90210 and Riverdale, ...

Kangana Ranaut gifts herself some 'quiet' time ahead of her 32nd birth ...

After Main Hoon Hero Tera, Salman Khan to next croon Main Taare in Not ...

Sara Ali Khan has the cutest birthday wish for her 'best brother' Ibra ...

Sooryavanshi: Twitteratti claims this Akshay Kumar starrer as 'baap of ...

Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji unveil the logo ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.