CPI, CPI(M) to meet on March 2 to discuss poll pact in Telangana

CPI and CPI(M) leaders are meeting here March 2 to hold discussions on electoral alliance for Lok Sabha poll in Telangana, with the Left parties also expecting Jana Sena of Pawan Kalyan to join forces with them later.

The CPI and CPI(M) had gone separate ways in the December 7, 2018 Assembly elections in Telangana.

The CPI was part of the Congress-led 'Prajakutami' (People's Front) which also had the Telugu Desam Party and the Telangana Jana Samiti, while CPI(M) had fought under the Bahujan Left Front (BLF) banner that had some smaller parties.

The Left parties say they have a strong base in four Lok Sabha constituencies -- Nalgonda, Bhuvanagiri, Mahabubabad and Khammam, and sources said the CPI and CPI(M) may contest two seats each.

According to CPI(M) sources, some partners of the BLF are also likely to be part of the proposed alliance.

State Secretary of CPI(M), Tammineni Veerabhadram noted that the Jana Sena, headed by actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan, is already working together with the Left parties in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

"Jana Sena will come. We are expecting Jana Sena (to join the proposed Left alliance in Telangana for Lok Sabha elections)," Veerabhadram told PTI.

The Congress has decided to go it alone and contest all the 17 seats in Telangana, party sources said. The party has decided to seek the support of 'Prajakutami' partners in the Lok Sabha elections due by May.