The CPI on April 19 condemned the attack on Congress leader Hardik Patel, who was slapped by an unidentified man while addressing a poll rally in a village in Gujarat's Surendranaga district.

"CPI condemns attack on Hardik Patel. After all we are a democracy and in an election campaign, everyone is free to speak on policies and explain their positions to people. Nobody should resort to such violence. It should be condemned and appropriate action should be taken against the attacker," CPI National secretary D Raja told PTI.

The incident was captured on cameras of news channels covering the rally.

As soon as Hardik Patel started his speech at Baldana village under Wadhwan taluka, a man suddenly came on the stage and slapped him.

The man, who looked angry and was seen saying something to Hardik Patel after slapping him, was overpowered by Congress workers, who also beat him up and took him away from the venue.

The unidentified man was later handed over to the police.

Congress candidate for the Surendranagar Lok Sabha seat, Soma Patel, was present on the dais when Hardik Patel was assaulted.