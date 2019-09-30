App
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2019 06:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

CPI announces five candidates for Uttar Pradesh bypolls

CPI's state unit Secretary Girish in a statement announced names of the five candidates the party has fielded.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Communist Party of India on September 30 announced the names of five candidates who will be contesting the Uttar Pradesh bypolls, voting for which will be held on October 21.

Today is the last day for filing nominations for the by-election in Uttar Pradesh.

CPI's state unit Secretary Girish in a statement announced names of the five candidates the party has fielded.

Close

"Sheikh Hisamuddin is the party candidate from Ghosi assembly constituency. Anil Kunwar Chauhan is party candidate from Jalalpur seat. Nirbhay Pratap Singh has been fielded from Pratapgarh. Koeli Prasad Gautam is in the fray from Balha assembly constituency, while Jagdish Singh Patel will be the CPI candidate from Manikpur seat," the statement said.

related news

Bypolls to 11 assembly seats in UP, mostly belonging to MLAs who had won the Lok Sabha polls and resigned as members of the state assembly, will be held next month.

The assembly constituencies going to bypolls are Gangoh, Rampur, Iglas (SC), Lucknow Cantonment, Govind Nagar, Manikpur, Pratapgarh, Zaidpur (SC), Jalalpur, Balha (SC) and Ghosi.

Ghosi seat became vacant following the resignation of sitting MLA Phagu Chauhan after he was appointed as Bihar governor.

First Published on Sep 30, 2019 06:10 pm

tags #India #Politics

