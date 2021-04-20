COVID-19: Here's why Rahul Gandhi thinks government's vaccine policy is 'discriminatory'

Image: Shutterstock

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi believes that the government's vaccine policy for Phase 3 is based on 'discrimination' and not 'distribution'. Critizing the government, Gandhi on Twitter, alleged the government's strategy is discriminatory in nature, with no vaccine guarantee for the weaker sections.



• No free vaccines for 18-45 yr olds.

• Middlemen brought in without price controls. • No vaccine guarantee for weaker sections. GOI’s Vaccine Discrimination- Not Distribution- Strategy! — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 20, 2021

He also pointed out how there are no free vaccines for those between the age of 18 and 45 years.

Earlier in the month, the Congress leader has criticised the Central government for not opening up the eligibility criteria for vaccination, as well exporting vaccines, when there's already a shortage in India.

"It's ridiculous to debate needs and wants. Every Indian deserves the chance to a safe life," is what Gandhi had said.

It isn't just Rahul Gandhi that has criticized the new policies under Phase 3 of India's vaccination drive. Congress leader P Chidambaram also has pointed out some inherent flaws that put states with lesser resources at a disadvantage.

"By liberalising the price of vaccine & not fixing a price for states at the same rate as available to Union Govt, the govt is paving the way to unhealthy price bidding & profiteer. States with limited resources will be at a considerable disadvantage", noted Chidambaram, as quoted by ANI.



By liberalising the price of vaccine & not fixing a price for states at the same rate as available to Union Govt, the govt is paving the way to unhealthy price bidding & profiteer. States with limited resources will be at a considerable disadvantage: Congress leader P Chidambaram pic.twitter.com/iCxdNKSzjd — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2021

The government on April 19 announced that all adults will be eligible for COVID vaccination from May 1 while private hospitals and states will be able to buy doses directly from manufacturers.

The decisions aimed at scaling up inoculation came as 25 lakh cases were added in just 15 days in the country and several states like Maharashtra, Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan demanded that the age restriction of 45 years be removed for the vaccination.

Under the third phase of the vaccination drive commencing next month, the vaccine manufacturers would be free to supply 50 percent doses to state governments and in the open market for which they will have to make an advance declaration of the price before May 1, according to an official statement.