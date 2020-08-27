172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|covid-19-vaccine-access-strategy-should-have-been-in-place-govts-unpreparedness-alarming-rahul-gandhi-5761881.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2020 09:48 AM IST | Source: PTI

COVID-19 vaccine access strategy should have been in place, govt's 'unpreparedness' alarming: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi had earlier demanded that the government clearly define an inclusive and equitable vaccine access policy to ensure its affordability and fair distribution.

PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday asserted that a fair and inclusive COVID-19 vaccine access strategy should have been in place by now and said the government's alleged "unpreparedness" is "alarming".

Gandhi had earlier demanded that the government clearly define an inclusive and equitable vaccine access policy to ensure its affordability and fair distribution.

"A fair and inclusive Covid vaccine access strategy should have been in place by now. But there are still no signs of it," he said in a tweet.

Close

"GOI's (Government of India) unpreparedness is alarming," the former Congress chief said, tagging his August 14 tweet in which he said India will soon be one of the COVID-19 vaccine-producing countries and the government must spell out its strategy.

Human trials on various COVID vaccines are currently underway across the world, including in India.

The Centre has set up an expert committee to engage with all stakeholders including state governments and vaccine manufacturers and its terms of reference include selecting suitable vaccines, their procurement and delivery and prioritising groups to administer them.
First Published on Aug 27, 2020 09:41 am

tags #India #Politics

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.