COVID-19 pandemic | Rahul Gandhi slams BJP over high mortality rate in Gujarat

"Covid-19 mortality rate: Gujarat: 6.25 percent, Maharashtra: 3.73 percent, Rajasthan: 2.32 percent, Punjab: 2.17 percent, Puducherry: 1.98 percent, Jharkhand: 0.5 percent, Chhattisgarh: 0.35 percent," he tweeted comparing the COVID-19 mortality rate of Gujarat with that of states where the Congress is in power.
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP government in Gujarat on June 16 over the state's high COVID-19 mortality rate, saying it had "exposed" the "Gujarat model". Gandhi has also been attacking the Centre over its handling of the coronavirus crisis.
"Gujarat Model exposed," Gandhi said. He also tagged a media report analysing the high death rate in Gujarat.
Gujarat has the fourth-highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country at 24,055 with 1,505 deaths.
On Monday, taking a swipe at the government using a quote of world-renowned physicist Albert Einstein, Gandhi had said the only thing more dangerous than ignorance is arrogance.
He had also shared a graph that showed how the four phases of lockdown have flattened the curve of the economy instead of COVID-19 deaths, which are rising in the country.(With PTI inputs)
