COVID-19 norms violated at wedding of Chhattisgarh Congress chief's 'nephew', says BJP
Congress' state unit president Mohan Markam has denied links to the wedding ceremony. "Everyone is connected to everyone in villages, it is not right to call everyone my nephew," he said.
May 10, 2021 / 04:49 PM IST
Screenshot of the wedding ceremony video tweeted by BJP's Lata Usendi
Chhattisgarh Congress chief and Kondagaon MLA Mohan Markam has drawn flak for the violation of COVID-19 norms at a wedding ceremony - the video of which has went viral. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that the wedding ceremony was that of Markam's nephew.
BJP state unit chief Lata Usendi shared a video clip which showed a huge attendance at the wedding ceremony, with dozens of guests dancing together in brazen violation of the social distancing rules.
As per the COVID-19 lockdown guidelines in the state, only 10 persons are allowed at wedding and funeral ceremonies.
According to Usendi, the wedding of Markam's "nephew" was held on May 5. "The MLA was also present there," she told news agency ANI
Markam, who has drawn criticism since the video was shared by his BJP rival, has denied any link to the wedding ceremony. The Congress veteran has claimed that the person who got married is not his nephew.
"Lata Usendi alleges that I got my nephew married off like that. She can look at my lineage. Everyone is connected to everyone in villages, it's not right to call everyone my nephew. If COVID norms are violated, the administration takes action," ANI quoted him a saying.
Chhattisgarh is one of the states severely affected by the second pandemic wave. The state, as per the last update issued by the health department on May 9, reported 9,120 cases and 189 deaths. The cumulative COVID-19 count has surged to 8,51,476 in the state, with a total of 1,26,547 active cases.