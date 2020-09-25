172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|covid-19-india-update-election-commission-planning-to-increase-poll-spending-5886531.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2020 10:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 India update | Election Commission planning to increase poll spending

The Election Commission of India is considering a proposal to increase election expenditure for the time being based on a feedback received from political parties

Moneycontrol News

The Election Commission of India (ECI) may increase poll spending in view of the extra expenses being incurred due to the coronavirus pandemic. The poll body is currently considering a proposal to increase election expenditure, news agency ANI reported.

Speaking about increasing the election expenditure, ECI clarified that: “There is something under consideration by the Ministry of Law only due to the COVID-19 situation and not for all time.”

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said: “The Commission is thinking of appointing a very senior officer to further streamline the expenditure process.” He added that an announcement on the plans to increase election expenditure will be announced soon, along with detailed terms of reference.

Close


Also read: Bihar Assembly Elections: What’s new in the first biggest global voting exercise amid the pandemic

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

related news



ECI is considering the proposal based on a feedback received from political parties, requesting the cap on election expenditure be increased in view of the COVID-19 situation, which mandates several health protocols be observed.


The request had come as Bihar Assembly elections are slated to be held amid the pandemic in three phases, starting October 28.

The Election Commission of India caps election campaign spending per candidate at Rs 28 lakh for the Assembly polls. The amount is inclusive of expenses on rallies, advertisements, public meetings, posters, banners, vehicles, etc.
First Published on Sep 25, 2020 10:35 pm

tags #Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.