COVID-19 India update | Election Commission planning to increase poll spending

The Election Commission of India (ECI) may increase poll spending in view of the extra expenses being incurred due to the coronavirus pandemic. The poll body is currently considering a proposal to increase election expenditure, news agency ANI reported.

Speaking about increasing the election expenditure, ECI clarified that: “There is something under consideration by the Ministry of Law only due to the COVID-19 situation and not for all time.”

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said: “The Commission is thinking of appointing a very senior officer to further streamline the expenditure process.” He added that an announcement on the plans to increase election expenditure will be announced soon, along with detailed terms of reference.





Also read: Bihar Assembly Elections: What’s new in the first biggest global voting exercise amid the pandemic COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show related news Shapoorji Pallonji Group to restructure Rs 10,900 crore debt under COVID-19 resolution framework

US records over 7 million COVID-19 cases as Midwest outbreak surges





ECI is considering the proposal based on a feedback received from political parties, requesting the cap on election expenditure be increased in view of the COVID-19 situation, which mandates several health protocols be observed.



The request had come as Bihar Assembly elections are slated to be held amid the pandemic in three phases, starting October 28.



The Election Commission of India caps election campaign spending per candidate at Rs 28 lakh for the Assembly polls. The amount is inclusive of expenses on rallies, advertisements, public meetings, posters, banners, vehicles, etc.