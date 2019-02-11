Court's role is limited in Ayodhya dispute: Subramanian Swamy

Courts have a "limited" role to play in the resolution of the Ayodhya dispute, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said here.

Speaking at a public function here, the Rajya Sabha MP also claimed that Pakistan will disintegrate in the next decade.

Talking about the Babri Masjid-Ram temple issue, which is currently before the Supreme Court, Swamy said, "Court's role is limited in this case.

"The non-disputed land can be taken into possession and the temple can be constructed within two years," he said.

Last month, the Narendra Modi government asked the Supreme Court to allow it to return the "non-disputed" surplus land acquired around the disputed structure in Ayodhya to a Hindu trust and other original owners.

Swamy also predicted that Pakistan will split up and cease to exist as a country.

"Between 2020 and 2030, Pakistan will disintegrate into four provinces, and Pakistan as a country will cease to exist," he said.