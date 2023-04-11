 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Court refuses pre-arrest bail to NCP leader Hasan Mushrif in money laundering case

PTI
Apr 11, 2023 / 05:51 PM IST

Mushrif, in his pre-arrest bail plea, alleged that the case against him was the result of a political campaign launched by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya.

Hasan Mushrif, MLA from Kagal Assembly constituency in Maharashtra, was the rural development minister in the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government (Image: Twitter/@mrhasanmushrif)

A court here on Tuesday rejected an anticipatory bail application filed by NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Hasan Mushrif in an alleged money laundering case.

He was apprehending arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the garb of investigation and recording of statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), he had said in the application.

Mushrif, MLA from Kagal Assembly constituency in Kolhapur district, was the rural development minister in the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

The ED has claimed that there was a suspicious flow of several crores of rupees from two companies "without having substantial business" to Sar Senapati Santaji Ghorpade Sugar Factory in which Mushrif's sons Navid, Aabid and Sajid are directors or stakeholders.