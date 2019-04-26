Court asks police to file report on plea for FIR against Rahul Gandhi for remarks against PM Modi

A Delhi court on April 26 directed the police to file an action taken report on a plea seeking registration of FIR against Congress President Rahul for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal listed the matter for further hearing on May 15.

The complaint, filed by advocate Joginder Tuli, has sought direction to the police to register an FIR against Gandhi for making allegedly derogatory remarks in 2016 against PM Modi, accusing him of hiding behind the blood of soldiers and cashing in on their sacrifice.