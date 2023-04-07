 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsPolitics

Country won't forgive Opposition for disrupting Parliament over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification: Amit Shah

Moneycontrol News
Apr 07, 2023 / 02:47 PM IST

Addressing a public meeting after inaugurating the Kaushambi Mahotsav, Amit Shah exhorted people to elect Narendra Modi as prime minister once again in 2024 for the all-around welfare of all sections of society.

Country won't forgive Opposition for disrupting Parliament over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday claimed that people would not forgive the opposition parties for disrupting Parliament proceedings over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha based on a legislation brought by the Congress-led UPA government.

Addressing a public meeting after inaugurating the Kaushambi Mahotsav, he exhorted people to elect Narendra Modi as prime minister once again in 2024 for the all-around welfare of all sections of society.

"The country will not forgive opposition parties for disrupting Parliament proceedings over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification... Democracy is not in danger, it is casteism and dynastic politics ('parivarwad') which are in danger," Shah said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his deputies Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, and state BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhry also attended the event.