Last Updated : Oct 25, 2018 03:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Country witnessing implosion of investigative agencies: P Chidambaram

Chidambaram's remarks came after the government Wednesday sent CBI Director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana on leave, as the two officers were involved in a bitter spat.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday said that the country was witnessing the implosion of investigative agencies and asked who was responsible for sowing the seeds of destruction.

"We are witnessing the implosion of the investigating agencies. Who is responsible for sowing the seeds of destruction in the last four years?" he said on Twitter.

Verma and Asthana have accused each other of corruption.

The Congress has accused the Modi government of "snooping" on Verma.
tags #Alok Verma #CBI #India #P Chidambaram #Politics #Rakesh Asthana

