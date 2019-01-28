App
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 05:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Country suffers from ODOMOS-overdose of only Modi only Shah: Omar Abdullah

"While the rest of the country suffers from too much ODOMOS - overdose (of) only Modi only Shah," Abdullah tweeted on Monday.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah targeted BJP president Amit Shah for his OROP jibe and said the country was suffering from too much "ODOMOS- overdose of only Modi only Shah".

During a rally in Himachal Pradesh's Una, Shah reportedly said the BJP government within a year delivered on its promise of One Rank One Pension (OROP) but the Congress gave 'Only Rahul Only Priyanka'."

The BJP president during a rally in Himachal made the jibe days after induction of Congress president Rahul Gandhi's sister Priyanka Gandhi as the Congress general secretary for the eastern Uttar Pradesh.
First Published on Jan 28, 2019 05:35 pm

