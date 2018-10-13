App
Last Updated : Oct 13, 2018 08:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Country realising Narendra Modi failed to fulfil promises: Tariq Anwar

He said Modi has failed to fulfil his promises to cut down black money in 100 days, create 2 crore jobs for people, ensure the safety of women, and much more

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Former NCP leader Tariq Anwar on Saturday said people of the country are now realising that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has failed to fulfil the promises he made during the 2014 election campaign.

He said Modi has failed to fulfil his promises to cut down black money in 100 days, create 2 crore jobs for people, pay remunerative prices to farmers as per recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission Report and ensure the safety of women.

Speaking at a seminar here, titled 'Social Media - Challenges to Society', Anwar also claimed that a large section of the media has not been able to highlight the "failures" of the Modi government properly.

"On Rafale and other issues, the media is not playing its proper role and things are not coming out and that is why the role of social media has become important. I am happy that the social media is playing a good role in exposing this government's failures," he said.

Last month, Anwar quit the Nationalist Congress Party following party chief Sharad Pawar's "defence" of Modi on the Rafale deal.

He had said he was "hurt" by Pawar's interview to a Marathi news channel where he said Modi's intentions on the Rafale fighter jet aircraft deal were not wrong.
First Published on Oct 13, 2018 08:15 pm

tags #BJP VS Congress #India #Politics

