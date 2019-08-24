Country lost nationalist-progressive leader: Kamal Nath on Jaitley's demise

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on August 24 condoled the death of former union finance minister and BJP stalwart Arun Jaitley, saying the country has lost a "nationalist and progressive leader".

Jaitley, 66, breathed his last at 12:07 pm at the AIIMS in Delhi after battling multiple health issues for the last several months. He was on life support.

"The country has lost a nationalist and progressive politician in Arun Jaitley. He was a legal luminary and a politician who used to put across his views on national issue frankly.