Last Updated : Nov 09, 2020 12:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Counting of votes for Gujarat bypolls on November 10

The counting will begin at 8 am on Tuesday at eight centres set up in these constituencies, a release issued by the Election Commission said.

The popularity of former Congress MLAs who joined the BJP will be decided when votes polled for by-elections to eight Assembly constituencies in Gujarat will be counted on Tuesday.

A total of 60.75 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the bypolls held in Abdasa (Kutch), Limbdi (Surendranagar), Morbi (Morbi district), Dhari (Amreli), Gadhada (Botad), Karjan (Vadodara), Dang (Dang district) and Kaprada (Valsad) Assembly seats on November 3.

As many as 81 candidates contested the bypolls across the eight seats.

The by-elections to these eight seats were necessitated after the sitting Congress MLAs resigned ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls held in June this year.

Five of them later joined the BJP and the ruling party fielded them from the same seats in the bypolls.
First Published on Nov 9, 2020 12:23 pm

tags #India #Politics

